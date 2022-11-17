One Beloved Ski Resort Near Tri-Cities Is Top in the Nation
Located in the Pacific Northwest, Washington State is home to some of the best skiing in the country.
With its diverse terrain and abundance of snowfall, Washington State boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike.
I asked our Facebook listeners where the best places to ski in Washington State are and you responded with a great list.
One of our favorite local ski resorts made the best of the list and it's awesome to spotlight it in our top 5 list of the best places to ski in Washington State.
Read on to find out about the five best ski resorts in Washington State.
The Five Best Ski Resorts in Washington State
There you have it—the five best ski resorts in Washington State.
You'll see that White Pass ranked at #4!
So whether you're looking for convenience or challenge, there's sure to be a resort on this list that's perfect for you. So grab your gear and hit the slopes!