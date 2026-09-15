Construction Alert: Olympia Street Lane Closures This Week

I was driving home yesterday, and I was surprised when I hit a detour at 19th and Olympia in Kennewick. It looks like this detour will be in effect over the next few days.

New Water Main Work to Disrupt South Olympia Street Traffic

Here is what you need to know, thanks to the City of Kennewick:

The City of Kennewick is installing a new water main on South Olympia Street between 19th Avenue and 27th Avenue; construction will require intermittent southbound lane closures and a detour this week.

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Water Main Project Prompts South Olympia Street Detour

According to a press release, southbound traffic will be detoured at South Olympia Street and 19th Avenue. Drivers will be directed west to Rainier Street, then north to 27th Avenue. Northbound traffic will remain open on South Olympia Street at 27th Avenue.

Photo by Fr0ggy5 on Unsplash An orange detour sign with a pedestrian symbol covered in light snow

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I've enclosed a map of the detours below. The detours are expected to last until September 18th. As school lets out in the area, the road will reopen around 3 PM.

city of kennewick via facebook city of kennewick via facebook

It's on my way home every day, so I'll be taking Vancouver Street to avoid this detour over the next few days.

Just remember to slow down, follow the flagger's instructions, and give yourself plenty of time.