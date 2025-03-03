Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Taking Over Old Big Lots in Washington?

I'm a big comic book fan, and I'm in several Facebook groups. I keep hearing the name Ollie over and over again. If you didn't know, it's a BIG bargain store and not just for books.



Ollie's Ambition: Closed Doors at Big Lots, Open Aisles Ahead

My eyebrows perked up when I saw that Washington State might be getting an Ollie's.

So here's the deal, and no confirmation yet, but a recent news article posted by Yahoo Finance says that Ollie's is buying out the old Big Lots leases and remaking them into Ollie's Bargain stores.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

Ollie's has the slogan "Good Stuff Cheap" and if you are looking for a deal, this Southern-based company has liquidation blowouts from buying merchandise from Costco and Walmart, just to name a few retailers, and selling at smaller quantities at discount prices.

From Big to Ollie's: The Thrilling Transformation of Washington's Discount Scene?

Ollie's currently has 558 locations in 31 states, but Ollie's has recently taken over 40 former Big Lots leases and might be taken over more which means Washington State could be on their radar.

I don't know about you, but I love a good bargain store and Ollie's might be the perfect substitute for the now-defunct Big Lots.

credit: ollies via youtube credit: ollies via youtube loading...

Have you ever heard of Ollie's outside of Washington State? I'd love to hear about your experiences and at this writing, there is no confirmation of an Ollie's in Washington State but wouldn't it be cool from one bargain hunter to another?

