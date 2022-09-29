The Richland Police Department is bringing awareness to issues impacting our community.

Get our free mobile app

October is both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

You will see Richland Police Patrol cruisers around town sporting pink and purple vehicle wraps to support both causes.

Richland Police Department Richland Police Department loading...

This month RPD Police Chief Brigit Clary and the Department have chosen to support and advocate for these two important missions. According to the Richland Police Department Facebook page:

Breast cancer affects friends and family members of many in our community and our goal is to encourage awareness and early screenings. In addition, the department is bringing attention to the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness. Domestic violence is prevalent in our community and the goal is to remind everyone that ending domestic violence starts with just one small action. Local resources and fundraisers are available in our community for both campaigns and RPD will be sharing these throughout the month.

To reinforce the effort, RPD has also partnered with several local sponsors and businesses who have generously contributed to wrapping some of our police vehicles to highlight these efforts. You will see two squad cars that have been wrapped in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness and one car that has been wrapped in purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness.

The Richland Police Department has also launched its first pink patch this month. The patches are for sale through the Richland Police Department Foundation.

You can read more from the Richland Police Department Facebook page:

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas.

Live Like Royalty in This Richland Estate with a pool and a gym This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is a steal on Pisa Lane in the Westcliffe community of South Richland. The master bath is a total spa experience awaiting you. Enjoy a swim in the pool and a backyard BBQ with your friends and family. It's 2,778 luxurious square feet on a very large lot.