Am I the Only One Missing the Ginormous Tree at Richland’s Oak Park?

Am I the Only One Missing the Ginormous Tree at Richland&#8217;s Oak Park?

Patti Banner

Due to wicked winds, Oak Park lost one of its magnificent residents, a HUGE tree.

I've been watching the cleanup continue over the last several days. I know I'm not the only one saddened by the park's casualty of the wind storm. There's now a huge empty space where the robust tree once stood.

The MASSIVE trees are what people first notice about Oak Park.

Oak Park located at 1947 Mahan Avenue, near the pool. It's where neighbors bring their kids to play and walk their dogs. I often stroll with my cat in her carriage and drop off books at the Little Free Library.

I'm not exactly sure when the tree fell. It must have been quite a sight. All I know is that it was down after the storm. And, it took several days for the cleanup. Now what's left is the extra large stump surrounded by yellow caution tape. It kind of resembles a crime scene in a way.

I have to admit, the whole ordeal has left me sad. Who knew I'd be so attached to a tree? It's funny the things you notice about a neighborhood. Trees are what I notice. And in my neighborhood, there really are a lot of spectacular trees nestled in between the 70's Brady Bunch style houses.

I wonder if they'll remove the stump and plant grass, or maybe another tree? I hope so.

