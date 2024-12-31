As the calendar flips to a new year, Seattle prepares to welcome 2025 with a dazzling display of lights and fireworks that will illuminate the city's iconic skyline.

The centerpiece of this celebration is the Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle, a breathtaking event that promises to dazzle and delight spectators.

At the heart of the festivities stands the Space Needle, a towering landmark that has become synonymous with Seattle. According to Curiosity Seattle

This year, the needle will be transformed into a canvas of light, adorned with hundreds of drones that will weave intricate patterns and choreographed sequences in the sky.

The result will be a mesmerizing spectacle of color and movement as if the needle itself has come to life.

But the drones are just the beginning. The evening will culminate in a grand finale of fireworks, as a symphony of explosions lights up the night sky.

The display will be visible from miles around, casting a radiant glow over the city and marking the start of a new year.

The Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle is just one of many exciting events happening in Seattle on New Year's Eve.

Throughout the city, neighborhoods will come alive with their own fireworks displays, creating a festive atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all.

Whether you're watching the fireworks from the Space Needle, enjoying the festivities from a local pub, or simply celebrating with friends and family at home, Seattle offers a variety of ways to ring in the New Year.

So get ready to experience a New Year's Eve that will be remembered for years to come!

I'm traveling this year and on the road! So won't be able to attend. But, take lots of pics and send me an APP Chat if you attend and let me know what you thought!

