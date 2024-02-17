America’s #1 Supermarket Has Only One Location in the Tri-Cities
What's The #1 Supermarket In Washington State?
A recent survey of customer satisfaction has one supermarket in the Tri-Cities as the #1 supermarket in the nation. Can you name it?
What Are Some Of The Best Supermarkets In Washington State?
Many great places to shop in the Columbia Basin include Yokes, Grocery Outlet, Wal-Mart, and Winco. Still, one supermarket in the Tri-Cities sits at the top of the heap regarding customer satisfaction.
It might not come as a surprise but Costco is the highest-ranked supermarket when it comes to customer satisfaction in the nation.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index ranks the nation's supermarkets and Costco is sitting at #1.
One other finding is Trader Joe's coming in right behind Costco proving again why we need a Trader Joe's in the Tri-Cities. If you love Target, don't fret, Target also gets high scores in customer satisfaction with an 82% favorability ranking.
Trader Joe's scored an 84% but Costco scored an 85% making it the supermarket champion.
The bummer for us here in the Tri-Cities is that we only have one Costco so it can be crazy to get in and out of there on a busy weekend.
Costco even has their new self-checkout stands which helps a bit but it'll be nice when a second Costco opens in the Tri-Cities, if and when it does, come on city councils, we are counting on you to get it done.
