Number of 2025 Flu Deaths Is Shocking in Washington State

I'm recovering from the flu last week and I'm still not at 100%. It socked me in the gut.



Washington's Shocking Flu Deaths of 2025: What You Need to Know

It's been years since I was sick but the flu finally got me. I was down for days and the first few days I thought it might've been easier to pass away than continue being sick.

The older I get, the scarier an illness can be and I'm not recovering as quickly as I did in my younger years.

Doctor with Flu Shot sign (Click for more) nzphotonz loading...

Get our free mobile app

Imagine my surprise when I learned that this is the worst flu season since 2022.

The shocker is that flu deaths are on the rise in Washington State, and I'm already shocked by this year's death toll, making it important to take extra care this flu season.

Flu Death Toll Surges in 2025: What’s Happening in Washington State?

According to an article from KING 5, The Washington State Department of Health estimates that there have been 143 deaths and 140 flu-like outbreaks in long-term facilities since October 2024.

FamVeld FamVeld loading...

According to the WA DOH on their website:

Influenza-like illness activity was very high during week 9. To date, 258 lab-confirmed influenza deaths have been reported for the 2024-2025 season. To date, 197 influenza-like illness outbreaks in long term care facilities have been reported for the 2024-2025 season

In comparison to the 2023-24 flu season, which had 132 deaths, flu-related deaths are on the rise in Washington State. That's a pretty big increase over last year and is raising concerns for health care officials in the Evergreen State.

It got me so the best piece of advice I can give you is to be safe. Here's what the CDC recommends:

The single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year, but preventive actions like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands also can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu. This also can include taking steps for cleaner air and hygiene practices like cleaning frequently touched surfaces.