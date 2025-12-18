The Most Popular Toy in Washington the Year You Were Born

Do you recall some of your favorite toys? I recall when Tickle Me Elmo was all the rage, and my son had to have one. It was the only year that I did Black Friday, and it was my last year.

Born in Washington? This was the Top Toy of the Year

For me, as a kid, my foster parents were pretty amazing. I didn't ask for a lot, but they did what they could to make sure I had a great Christmas.

The Six Million Dollar Man action figure loading...

The toy industry’s first successful line of television-inspired merchandise came from the 1973 hit, “The Six Million Dollar Man.” In particular, it was the 13-inch Steve Austin doll dressed in a red tracksuit. Released in 1975, the original make of the toy had cool features like a telescopic bionic eye and a right arm that could lift two pounds.[Pictured: The Six Million Dollar Man action figure.]

" data-title="The Six Million Dollar Man action figure"/>Mike Mozart // Flickr[/caption]

Get our free mobile app

The one toy I got into the most trouble with was my Big Wheel. I got busted for riding it on the highway near the Grand Ronde River, but boy, did I love that Big Wheel.

Washington State’s Biggest Toy the Year You Were Born

My wife is nine years younger than me and her #1 toy was the Cabbage Toy doll (which was the #1 toy for 1983).

We all have our favorites. From the Rubik's Cube to Pac-Man and beyond, these toys shaped our childhood.

READ NEXT: Best Places to Cut Down Your Own X-Mas Tree in WA State

Reader's Digest has gone back and made a list of the #1 toys, broken down by year in which you were born.

credit: patti banner tsm credit: patti banner tsm loading...

The Nerf Football was #1 when I was born, and I saw that darn old Elmo on the list of 2000's #1 toys.

So what's your #1 toy? Click on this link and check out the complete list. I think you'll be surprised and be reminded of a pretty cool childhood filled with some amazing toys.