Awesome Northern Lights in WA, Everything You Need to Know

If you've never experienced the awesome Northern Lights, you will this week.

Most often seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, the Northern Lights are expected to be visible in more than a dozen states this month. Between July 12th and 13th, the aurora borealis will paint the sky in awesome green.

When is the best chance to see the Northern Lights?

On Thursday, July 13th, stargazers hoping to get a glimpse should look into the night sky between 10 pm and 2 am for the best viewing. The aurora borealis could be visible to over 17 states, including Washington.

How can you get a good seat?

People interested in viewing the Northern Lights should get away from city lights. They say by getting to a dark sky and be patient is your best bet. Forecasting when and where is not an exact science. Mountaintops and fire lookouts are considered ideal viewing locations.

Where else will the Northern Lights be seen? According to OPB.org:

Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon.; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis, according to the institute.

