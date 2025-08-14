Traffic Alert: Major Weekend I-5 Closure to Impact Seattle Drivers

Washington State drivers should brace for heavy traffic and major detours this weekend as northbound I-5 shuts down completely between I-90 and NE 45th Street.

Full Northbound I-5 Closure From I-90 to NE 45th Street

According to a Washington State Department of Transportation posting on Facebook, the closure begins 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

As advised by the DOT, during that time, all northbound lanes in the stretch will be closed, but the I-5 express lanes will remain open for northbound travel.

Crews to Complete Ship Canal Bridge Drainage Work and Restriping

If you are traveling to the westside, you should expect significant delays in both directions and consider alternate routes or public transportation to avoid gridlock.

I'd pack an extra lunch just in case.

The posting says that DOT crews will be finishing drainage improvements on the Ship Canal Bridge, removing concrete barriers that have reduced lanes. They are also restriping the freeway.

DOT says by Monday morning, all northbound lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge will be back in service, and the express lanes will return to their regular schedule.

However, this weekend’s disruption is just the beginning as the WSDOT warns that the Ship Canal Bridge rehabilitation project will continue for several years. I've made a list of what you can expect in the future:

Fall 2025: Southbound I-5 traffic reduced to two lanes.

2026: Northbound traffic will face two separate four-month lane reductions.

2027: Southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes for up to nine months.

If you are headed that way this weekend, be aware of this I-5 closure and do your best to avoid it if you can.

