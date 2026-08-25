Tri-Cities Shoppers, Here’s When Nordstrom Rack Finally Opens

Man, as a teen, the one place I wanted to shop was Nordstrom. I think it's a PNW thing, and as a poor kid, I was jealous of those who did get to shop there.

Nordstrom Rack Is Almost Here — Here's When You Can Start Shopping

Flash forward to my senior year in high school when I finally got a chance to shop at Nordstrom. We went to Bellevue Square, and I thought it was pretty cool.

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The Wait Is Almost Over: Nordstrom Rack Reveals Tri-Cities Opening Date

If you've been in my shoes, get ready to save a few bucks as the new Nordstrom Rack opens soon in the Tri-Cities.

Tom Cooper, Getty Images Tom Cooper, Getty Images

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Nordstrom Rack has announced their grand opening in Kennewick on November 5th at 8 AM.

You can even enter for your chance to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card and save up to 70% on selected items.

For me, it'll be like my teen years again. If you've been waiting for Nordstrom Rack to open in the Columbia Basin, mark November 5th as the date it opens.