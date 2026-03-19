It’s Happening: Nordstrom Rack Coming to Tri-Cities

Living in Eastern Washington, the one shopping outlet that I wanted to shop at as a kid is finally coming to the Tri-Cities.

After Years of Waiting, Nordstrom Rack Is Coming To The Tri-Cities

For me, the cool kids shopped at Nordstroms, and being a poor kid, it wasn't until my senior year that I got to shop at Nordstroms in Bellevue.

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Tri-Cities Gets Fashion Boost With Nordstrom Rack

The good news is that the long wait is over, as Nordstrom Rack is coming to the Tri-Cities.

It's been on the want list of Tri-Citians, and now it's finally coming to Kennewick.

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As announced in the Tri-Cities Business Journal, Nordstrom Rack will soon be moving into the Tri-Cities Center at 7411 W. Canal Drive.

The shopping center also includes Burlington, Craft Warehouse, and Dollar Tree.

Union Gap and Spokane already have Nordstrom Rack locations, and now Kennewick will soon have its own, which should make Tri-Citians happy.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor, and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.

We'll keep you updated on opening dates, but for now, let's get excited about the fact that Nordstrom Rack is coming to the Columbia Basin.