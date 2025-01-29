Are We Facing History? No Snow for the Tri-Cities This Year

It's still winter in the Tri-Cities but so far no snow for us Tri-Citians. I think it's my first year of living in the Columbia Basin where I haven't seen a hint of snow in town.



Is This a Historic First? Tri-Cities Sees No Snow This Year

I came here in 2007 and every winter, we've seen a little spurt of something, even if it's just a week.

We've also had some harsh winters since I lived here like the 2018-2019 winter which we got walloped in February 2019 after a snowless start.

So is it possible to have a snowless winter here in the Tri-Cities?

Could we be looking at history?

You know me, I have to go to my weather expert Mark Ingalls who runs ingallswx.com

If anyone has the answers, Mark knows what to expect over the next few months weather-wise.

Climate Shift or Coincidence? Tri-Cities' Snowless Winter Raises Questions

Mark did some digging and specific Tri-Cities weather records can be spotty at best.

Mark says: One of the problems is that snowfall records for the Tri-Cities are pretty incomplete. We have 1893-1900, 1903-1980, and 2009-2018.

Mark has this to say about the current outlook for a snowless winter: "Of course, February looks cool and wet for the Northwest which could bring in some snow. So far the Tri-Cities have just missed getting snow. Yakima and Ritzville have had a modest amount so far."

Ingalls concluded that according to records 1957-1958 might've been a snowless winter in the Tri-Cities.

Mark also pointed out: This is the third least snowy winter on record with 1.3 inches in Pendleton. It is beat by 1918-19 (1.0”) and 1960-61 (0.5”)

Mark did note that winter isn't done yet so we'll see what Mother Nature will bring over the next few weeks for Tri-Cities Washington.

You can check out Mark Ingalls weather website here and the jury is still out if we'll see a snowless Tri-Cities winter.

