No Reopening Date Yet for Closed Hansen Road Overpass on I-90

If you are traveling or near Moses Lake over the next few weeks, be aware of continuing detours and delays near Hanson Road.

Expect Delays: Detour Bridge Repairs Coming as I-90 Overpass Stays Closed

The Washington State Department of Transportation has just given travelers an update on its Facebook page.

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the posting says:

The I-90 Hansen Road overpass remains closed. It’s been closed since Jan. 17 due to safety concerns after an inspection showed significant deterioration of the bridge deck and pier caps. There’s no estimated time to reopen, but a plan for repairs is in development.

Drivers Face More Disruptions as Hansen Road Overpass Closure Drags On

I've posted some pictures of the damage in this article to show you the extent of the work needed done by the WSDOT.

READ MORE: WSDOT Says Expect Delays Near Tumwater Canyon

So, how do you get around Moses Lake along I-90?

The detour, the I-90 Hiawatha Valley Rd. Overpass will undergo repairs on Monday, Feb. 9. Crews will repair five sections of the deteriorating bridge deck. These repairs are considered temporary, and crews will continue to monitor conditions at the bridge. Drivers should plan for flagger-controlled traffic with delays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday only.

You can see the detour mapped out below for your reference.

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook loading...

Due to the deterioration of the bridge, there is no temporary fix to reopen the road. The community and travelers should plan for an extended closure until repairs are complete, according to the WSDOT.

You can read more details about the road work here.