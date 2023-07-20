Growing 400-Acre Fire Has Popular Road South of Kennewick CLOSED

Growing 400-Acre Fire Has Popular Road South of Kennewick CLOSED

A fire has Nine Mile Canyon Road closed South of Kennewick this afternoon.

Benton County Fire District #1 is on the scene with several other agencies battling the natural cover fire. So far, the fire has burned approximately 400 acres. The vegetation is dry and the fire is rapidly spreading. Infrastructure and crops are threatened.

