Meet Niko: Tri-Cities Shelter’s Second Longest Resident Still Waiting

Niko needs a second chance, and maybe you could be his saving grace. This good boy doesn't deserve to be the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter's second-longest resident.

Niko's Heartbreaking Wait Continues at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Niko was found on 11/20/2025 at Washington Elementary in Kennewick, wearing a bright red collar, as he belonged to someone. But no one ever came for him, and since then, he’s been waiting.

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This 74-Pound Goofball Is the Tri-Cities Shelter's Hidden Gem

At just over a year old, Niko is a 74-pound burst of energy, personality, and chaos in the best way.

He’s the kind of dog that hits the yard and immediately takes off, zoomies first, questions later, racing back and forth like the world is his playground. And honestly? Watching him is impossible not to smile at.

He’s incredibly food motivated and already knows “sit” and “lay down,” and while he walks pretty well on a leash, he’s strong and still very much a puppy in a big body. He’s a little stubborn, a little wild, and a whole lot of fun.

The kind of dog that will absolutely keep you on your toes—but will also make you laugh every single day.

READ MORE: These Two Senior Dogs Need A Forever Home From POPP

And then there’s his look. Niko is stunning. A houndsome mixed breed with piercing brown eyes and a coat that gives him this wild, coyote-like appearance. He looks like he should be intimidating… but he’s not. Not even close.

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He’s playful, curious, and full of life. He just needs someone who sees that energy for what it is—potential. Someone who will let him run, let him learn, and help him grow into the incredible dog he’s meant to be.

We won’t sugarcoat it—Niko can be a bit mouthy and jumpy, and he will need continued training.

But these are the kinds of things that come with young, high-energy dogs, and with consistency and effort, he’s going to thrive.

He wants to engage, he wants to learn, he just needs someone willing to meet him there. His history with other dogs or cats is unknown.

Niko’s adoption fee is $50. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

Let's help get Niko out of the shelter, and get more details on this gorgeous dog here