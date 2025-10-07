Washington State Ferries Unleash New Pet Policy Trial

If your dog is your best friend, you'll want to hear about Washington State's updated Ferry pet policy for 2025.

Paws on Deck! Washington State Ferries Open Doors to Pets

On Aug. 20, 2025, WSDOT launched a six-month trial of an updated pet policy, and it's got passengers elated about the new pet policies for Fido.

In a posting on the Washington State Department of Transportation website, dogs on leashes are now allowed in all passenger areas, except onboard food galleys.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT says that they are trialing an updated pet policy through February 2026

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

WSF 2025 Pet Policy: Dogs Welcome in Passenger Areas

What does that mean for you?

Here's what the WSDOT website says about the new policy:

Based on customer feedback and in line with other transit agencies, dogs on leashes are now allowed in the passenger cabins of our ferries:

Big dogs must stay on the floor, not on seats. Small dogs should be on their owner's lap or in a carrier.

Owners must control their pets and clean up after them.

Crews may direct owners to move pets to a motor vehicle or outside deck if needed for safety or bad behavior.

All other pets must stay in a crate or carrier, except service animals.

It appears that if you have your dog with you, you'll appreciate the new pet policy from the WSDOT.

As always, service animals are permitted to accompany individuals with disabilities in all public areas of our terminals and vessels, as required by state and federal law.

READ NEXT: What To Do If Your Pet Runs Away In Tri-Cities, Washington