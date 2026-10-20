Trader Joe’s Expanding in Washington. What About the Tri-Cities?

Trader Joe's has announced that 30 new stores will be opening soon, including new locations in Oregon and Washington. Is Tri-Cities in the near future?

Trader Joe’s Is Adding Stores. Could the Tri-Cities Get Lucky?

As much as we love Trader Joe's as the #1 retailer, we'd love to have it in the Columbia Basin, but we're still not on Trader Joe's corporate priority list.

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Trader Joe’s Is Expanding Again. Could Eastern Washington Benefit?

Three new locations have been announced, including a new store in Bend, Oregon, at 61284 S. Highway 97.

The other two new locations announced will be in Florida and Arizona.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

READ MORE: One Click Could Bring Trader Joe's To The Tri-Cities

Our two newest Washington State locations will be in Seattle (401 NE Northgate Way) and Spokane Valley (13414 East Sprague Avenue), but still no plans for Tri-Cities - ugh!

Here is the list of future Trader Joe's locations that are set and will open in the future:

Arizona: Phoenix (21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 1030)

California: Anaheim Hills (6336 East Santa Ana Canyon Road), Leucadia (1590 Leucadia Boulevard), Riverbank (2135 Claribel Road), San Diego (3962 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard)

Colorado: Denver (8564 East Northfield Boulevard)

Florida: Orlando (1444 North Alafaya Trail) and Sarasota (8199 S Tamiami Trail Unit 100)

Illinois: Oswego (1930 US-34), Chicago (804 West Montrose Avenue and 6191 N. Lincoln Avenue), Joliet (2741 Plainfield Road)

Maryland: Baltimore (6311 York Road – Anneslie)

Massachusetts: Quincy (111 General McConville Way)

Michigan: Farmington Hills (27658 Middlebelt Road)

Nebraska: Omaha (192nd and Burke Street)

New Jersey: West Orange (471 Mt. Pleasant Avenue) and Jersey City (55 Hudson Street)

New York: Syracuse (3515 West Genesee Street) and Yonkers (2482 Central Park Avenue)

Ohio: University Heights (2643 Warrensville Center Road)

Texas: Bellaire (5130 Bellaire Boulevard Suite 100), Cedar Park (1800 East Whitestone Boulevard), and Mansfield (1580 East Debbie Lane)

Utah: West Jordan (5561 W 7800 S)

What's that old saying? Always the bridesmaid but never the bride. I get the feeling that Trader Joe's is missing the boat here in the Tri-Cities. Let's hope they announce some more new locations in the future.