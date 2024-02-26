Update: Toll Rates Escalate This March in Washington State

New Tolls Take Effect March 1st In Washington State

If you are hitting the roads this spring, be aware of some new road tolls that'll be a bit higher in Washington State.



How Much Are The New Tolls In Washington State In 2024?

According to the Washington State Department Of Transportation, I-405 and SR 167 toll rates and tolled hours will change on March 1, 2024.

The DOT says these adjustments are part of the ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and fund construction projects on both corridors.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new changes entail:

New Toll Rates: The minimum Good To Go! toll rate for both roads will increase to $1, and the maximum Good To Go! toll rate will increase to $15.

Extended Hours: Evening tolling hours have been extended until 8 p.m.

Weekends: Toll lanes will remain free on weekends on I-405. Weekend tolling on SR 167 will continue until 8 p.m.

Keep in mind that toll rates for I-405 and SR 167 are dynamic and change depending on the flow of traffic. When traffic is flowing smoothly and there is room for more vehicles, the toll rate is lower.

As traffic volumes increase, the toll rate can reach a maximum of $15 to discourage too many cars from entering the toll lanes. The purpose of the express toll lanes is to move more people through the corridor and provide drivers with a faster and more reliable trip when they need it.

For more information on the new changes, you can visit the Washington State Transportation Commission's website here.

