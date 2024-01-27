New to Richland…Cops with Ice Cream-Get Answers

Coffee and Ice Cream with a First Responder is happening in Richland.

Get our free mobile app

It's a new concept. You're invited to the first ever multi agency Coffee and Ice Cream with a First Responder event. To answer all your questions, the first responders of the area will be available to answer all your questions, listen to your concerns, and more.

You're invited to join all our local responders for a cup of coffee and ice cream on Thursday February 22nd, at Country Mercantile, at 55015 ava Way in Richland. Make plans now to get answers.

Obviously, this is a spinoff of coffee with a cop routine, we hope to build positive relationships with everyone in the community.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli