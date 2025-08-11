Washington Walmart Stores Clarify Pet Policy—Here’s What’s Changing on September 1st

Walmart is cracking down on its updated service animal policy, effective September 1st, and here are a few key points to note going forward.

Only ADA-Defined Service Animals Will Be Allowed In-Store

My hometown of Clarkston, Washington, was the first to update its policy on a Facebook posting over the weekend.

New guidelines reinforce the distinction between service animals and other types, such as emotional support animals (ESAs) and comfort or therapy pets.

Only service animals trained to assist individuals with disabilities are permitted in stores, while ESAs and pets are explicitly excluded

Walmart’s general corporate policy states that non-service animals are not allowed in-store due to health and safety rules. Service animals, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), are allowed even if no vest or documentation is shown.

Policy Enforcement Begins September 1, 2025, in Washington State

So what does that mean for you?

It might surprise you to discover that Walmart employees are only allowed to ask two questions when an animal enters the store.

According to the ADA National Network, here are the two questions: (1) Is it required because of a disability? and (2) What task has it been trained to perform?

They cannot demand certification, ask about the medical condition, or request paperwork.

One big reminder on the posted policy from the Clarkston Walmart was that even service animals are not allowed to ride in shopping carts. As September kicks off, don't be surprised if you are approached by Walmart employees enforcing this service animal policy.

