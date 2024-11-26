New Richland Costco: Opening Date Revealed

Seriously how long will we have to wait for a new Costco? I know we've all been wondering and hopeful that it won't be too long!

I love Costco for many reasons. But, I sure don't want to make a trip to Costco on the weekend. Most of the time you can't even find a parking spot!

It's amazing how many people complain about the economy but right in the middle of any weekday, Costco is filled to the brim with shoppers! Don't even get me started on the weekend. It's unbelievable how many people live in Tri-Cities and surrounding areas now and they seem to all enjoy shopping at Costco!

Many buy very expensive items and are not just concerned with a good deal on bulk-contained items.

We are a pretty glutenous nation I suppose myself included. Costco tends to have high-quality items and ensures returns if you are not satisfied. I appreciate that.

When will we be able to shop in a less crowded store?

The projected opening of the new Costco near Queensgate is August 2025 according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

A final lease for a second Tri-Cities Costco appears to be on the horizon.

Paperwork filed under the state Environmental Policy Act, or SEPA, outlines Costco’s plans to develop a retail warehouse and fuel facility in Richland’s Queensgate area.

The store will be on land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “The SEPA needs to be completed before we can enter into a lease, so the SEPA is indicating that we are beginning the leasing action with them,” said Courtney James, a communications manager for DNR, in a statement to the Journal of Business. “We are still negotiating terms and will not have a final lease document for several weeks.”

DNR is proposing to lease 29.48 acres, which will be divided into eight parcels.

It seems a bit odd to me that the new Costco will be fairly close to the current Costco on Gage Blvd.

I recall they wanted to build the new one in Pasco which would have been really nice for Pasco residents but it didn't work out.

I'm just glad a new one is in the works! I think we've all needed this for a very long time!

As always Kudos to Costco employees and management. Even with heavy crowds they seem to be always willing to offer great customer service and are very good at getting customers in and out of the store in a timely and organized manner.

Happy shopping!

