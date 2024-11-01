Kennewick’s Columbia Center Welcomes 2 New Additions to Retail Lineup

Kennewick's Columbia Center Mall Welcomes 2 New Additions to Retail Lineup

As retailers close up shop nationwide, the good news is that the Columbia Center in Kennewick is announcing two new openings.



In a press release from Simon, the Columbia Center has announced the grand opening of two highly anticipated retail brands, expanding the mall’s extensive roster of over 100 retailers.

On November 1st and 2nd, shoppers can experience the latest in activewear and cuisine with the openings of Lululemon and Golden Roll Sushi.

Lululemon – Opens November 1st

Located near Center Court, Lululemon brings its popular line of technical athletic gear to Columbia Center. Known for its innovative products designed for running, training, and yoga, Lululemon caters to those seeking high-quality apparel for an active lifestyle. The store’s opening marks an addition for fitness enthusiasts and those who want stylish, functional clothing for their day-to-day activities.

Golden Roll Sushi – Opens November 2nd

Opening in the Food Court, Golden Roll Sushi will offer a fresh new dining option for Columbia Center visitors. With a menu that includes traditional sushi rolls, poke bowls, and other Japanese fare, Golden Roll Sushi promises to deliver a taste of authentic Japanese flavors in a casual and convenient setting.

So the good news is that there are plenty of new options for shoppers at the Columbia Center Mall so if you are out and about this weekend, you might want to check these two new retailers out.

