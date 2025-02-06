Washington state is home to some of the busiest airspace in the nation, with Sea-Tac Airport serving as a critical hub for millions of passengers annually.

But behind the scenes, a silent crisis has been brewing among the very people we trust to keep us safe in the skies: airline pilots.

A groundbreaking measure, Bill 5396, now before the state legislature, aims to make it less financially risky for pilots to seek mental health treatment—a move that could prevent dangerous incidents and save lives.

What is Bill 5396?

This bill comes in response to alarming events, including the Horizon Air incident in 2023 when An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot was charged with 83 counts of attempted murder for allegedly trying to shut down a plane's engines mid-flight.

Pilots often avoid seeking help due to fears of being grounded, losing wages, or being deemed unfit to fly.

The stigma and financial consequences have left many suffering in silence, putting themselves and passengers at risk.

Last week, the Labor and Commerce Committee held a public hearing on Bill 5396, revealing heartbreaking testimonies from pilots who’ve struggled with mental health.

Experts emphasized that early intervention and access to care could prevent tragedies.

The bill proposes protections for pilots seeking treatment, ensuring they aren’t penalized for prioritizing their well-being.

For Washingtonians, this isn’t just about pilots—it’s about safety, compassion, and recognizing that mental health is as critical as physical health.

It seems to me, that it should be something we could all get behind since this measure, not only shows we care for those who carry us through the skies, but I think we could all soar a little safer.

It is the plight of Pilots worldwide.

Years of training cannot really prepare pilots to deal with many of the issues they encounter on a commercial jet. Between crazy work schedules, employees, rules and regulations, and passengers you can imagine tough days are probably the norm.

