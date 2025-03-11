Warning: New Littering Law Could Cost You Double in WA State

If you are a litter bug, you might want to rethink your behavior as Washington State might be doubling those litter fines.



Heads Up: Washington State's New Littering Law Could Empty Your Wallet!

According to fastdemocracy.com, HB 1293 - 2025-26 could see your littering fines double if the new bill passes.

Here's what the bill does according to the website:

The bill amends RCW 70A.200.060 to enhance penalties for littering in Washington State. It reclassifies the civil infraction for littering less than or equal to one cubic foot from a class 3 to a class 2 infraction.

Additionally, it introduces a new section that establishes a littering solutions task force under the Department of Ecology, which will provide policy recommendations aimed at reducing littering in the state.

Think Twice Before You Toss! WA's Littering Fine Just Got a Major Boost

Right now, the current base fine is $50 but could soon escalate to $125 for small amounts of litter.

The Tri-City Herald also noted that an extra $93 for roadside litter. The new law will make a huge difference in the cost of littering small amounts. The new fees could also be on top of the already littering laws and ordinances in various Washington State counties.

So if you are one of those litter bugs out there, you might want to rethink your ways before those fees escalate in the future - you can read more details on the new littering fees here.

