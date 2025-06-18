New List: Rite Aid Sadly Adds More WA State Closures
Sadly, it's another round of closures in Washington State for Rite Aid. We've got a new list of stores that just dropped this week.
New List: Rite Aid Sadly Adds More Washington State Closures
Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in May, and now several more Washington State Rite Aid stores are closing
Rite Aid store closures are now approaching 900.
Closing Time: Rite Aid Shutters Even More Locations in Washington State
Of the five locations in the Tri-Cities, two are closing down, including Steptoe Street in Kennewick and Lee Boulevard in Richland. A store in Pasco remains open at this writing.
So another list has been released according to KING 5:
Here's the new list of Washington State Rite Aid Closures:
- 27055 Pacific Highway South - Des Moines
- 4776 Whitman Lane SE - Lacey
- 20518 108th Ave. SE - Kent
- 6939 Coal Creek Parkway SE - Newcastle
- 305 Cooper Point Road NW - Olympia
- 11700 Mukilteo Speedway #500 - Mukilteo
- 2222 32nd Ave. W. - Seattle
- 4515 S. Regal Street - Spokane
- 19475 7th Avenue NE - Poulsbo
- 21302 State Route 410 E. - Bonney Lake
- 1901 North Steptoe Street - Kennewick
- 419 NE 71 Street - Seattle
- 1065 NW Gilman Blvd. - Issaquah
- 11020 19th Ave. SE. - Everett
- 364 Triangle Shopping Center - Longview
- 12811 Meridian St. E. - Puyallup
- 17220 Redmond Way NE - Redmond
- 3227 NW Avenue - Bellingham
- 3601 6th Avenue - Tacoma
- 1329 Lee Blvd. - Richland
- 12420 North Division Street - Spokane
I'll be curious to see if CVS takes over the remaining Rite Aid locations in Washington State and Oregon.
We will keep you up-to-date as we get more information on the Rite Aid closures.
