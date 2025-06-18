New List: Rite Aid Sadly Adds More WA State Closures

Sadly, it's another round of closures in Washington State for Rite Aid. We've got a new list of stores that just dropped this week.

New List: Rite Aid Sadly Adds More Washington State Closures

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in May, and now several more Washington State Rite Aid stores are closing

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Rite Aid store closures are now approaching 900.

Closing Time: Rite Aid Shutters Even More Locations in Washington State

Of the five locations in the Tri-Cities, two are closing down, including Steptoe Street in Kennewick and Lee Boulevard in Richland. A store in Pasco remains open at this writing.

So another list has been released according to KING 5:

Here's the new list of Washington State Rite Aid Closures:

27055 Pacific Highway South - Des Moines

4776 Whitman Lane SE - Lacey

20518 108th Ave. SE - Kent

6939 Coal Creek Parkway SE - Newcastle

305 Cooper Point Road NW - Olympia

11700 Mukilteo Speedway #500 - Mukilteo

2222 32nd Ave. W. - Seattle

4515 S. Regal Street - Spokane

19475 7th Avenue NE - Poulsbo

21302 State Route 410 E. - Bonney Lake

1901 North Steptoe Street - Kennewick

419 NE 71 Street - Seattle

1065 NW Gilman Blvd. - Issaquah

11020 19th Ave. SE. - Everett

364 Triangle Shopping Center - Longview

12811 Meridian St. E. - Puyallup

17220 Redmond Way NE - Redmond

3227 NW Avenue - Bellingham

3601 6th Avenue - Tacoma

1329 Lee Blvd. - Richland

12420 North Division Street - Spokane

I'll be curious to see if CVS takes over the remaining Rite Aid locations in Washington State and Oregon.

We will keep you up-to-date as we get more information on the Rite Aid closures.

READ NEXT: Tri-Cities List Of Rite Aid Closures 2025: Includes Washington State