Here Are 9 New WA State Laws You Can’t Afford to Miss After July 1, 2025

I fueled up at Fred Meyer over the weekend and noticed another increase in gas prices, making Washington State one of the most expensive places in the nation to get gas.

Stay Ahead of the Curve: Discover 9 Must-Know WA Laws Coming This July

Strap yourself in, as nine new laws will take effect next week in the Evergreen State, and one of them includes another jump in gasoline prices.

Here are the new nine Washington State laws you'll need to know starting July 1st, 2025

I talked about gas prices going up; the gas tax will rise by 6¢/gallon on July 1st, and will thereafter increase annually with inflation. Seattle’s SR‑99 tunnel tolls will also go up under a scheduled 3‑year escalation plan, so get ready to brace yourself for the gas prices.

Equal Pay & Anti‑Discrimination Expansion (HB 1905) expands the Washington Equal Pay and Opportunities Act to protect additional classes (e.g., age, sexual orientation, immigration status, military status, disability, service‑animal users).

Immigration‑Related Employment Protections (SB 5104) prohibits employers from using workers’ immigration status to threaten, coerce, or retaliate against wages, working conditions, or labor rights

Estate & Capital Gains Tax Adjustments (SB 5813) will increase estate tax rates in stepped brackets for deaths on/after July 1, 2025, including higher rates on estates above $1 million and special deductions for qualified farm heirs

The Top 9 New WA Laws Rolling Out on July 1st, '25

Paid Sick Leave Expansion (HB 1875) says employees can now use paid sick leave for immigration-related appointments and proceedings. Employers must accept documentation or employee statements as certification

Enhanced “Fair Chance” Protections (HB 1747) says that your criminal history can't be requested before a conditional job offer. Employers also must provide applicants a chance to explain their criminal records

Mini-WARN Act (SB 5525) says that employers with 50+ full-time Washington-based employees are required to provide 60 days' advance notice (down from 100 employees federally) for mass layoffs or plant closures affecting at least 50 workers

Personnel File & Termination Disclosure (HB 1308) says that employees (current or former) must have access to personnel files within 21 days upon request at no cost. Discharged employees may also request a dated, written reason for their termination

And here is the newest law that surprised me: The Baby Changing Table Mandate says that all newly constructed or renovated buildings must include baby changing tables accessible to all parents, regardless of gender.

It's been a long time since I changed diapers for my sons, but that's one of the newest laws set to take effect in Washington after July 1st, 2025.

As you can see, plenty of new laws to be aware of in our state. Do you agree or disagree with any of them? Let me know in the comments below.

