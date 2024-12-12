WA State Doubles Down on Reckless Driving With New Law in 2025

Washington State Doubles Down on Reckless Driving With New Law in 2025

I was driving home yesterday in Kennewick and I almost got hit by a driver that wasn't paying attention.



I was at a turn light, and before I knew it, a jeep came flying up behind, slamming on its brakes.

I had to eventually pull over because I watched the Jeep continue to drive down the middle of the road and I thought I was dealing with a drunk dealer.

The law is changing in Washington State for reckless driving in 2025, and if you are caught reckless driving, it'll cost you big.

Starting January 1st, Washington State is implementing stricter penalties for negligent drivers who cause the death or serious injury of pedestrians, cyclists, or other vulnerable road users. These enhanced consequences include larger fines and up to one year in jail.

Over the past decade, traffic fatalities involving vulnerable individuals have surged dramatically. Since 2014, the annual number of deaths in this category on Washington’s roads has more than doubled.

Negligence is determined by comparing the driver’s actions to those of a reasonably careful person. Was the driver’s behavior something a reasonably careful person would avoid, or did they fail to take an action a reasonably careful person would have taken? Additionally, did the driver’s behavior endanger or pose a likely risk to any person or property?

If you are convicted of reckless driving in Washington State, here are the penalties you will now be facing in 2025:

Negligent Driving with a Vulnerable User Victim – First Degree:

This law applies when a negligent driver causes the death of a vulnerable road user.

Penalties include: 364 Days in Jail $5000 fine 90-day driver's license suspension



Negligent Driving with a Vulnerable User Victim – Second Degree:

This law applies when a negligent driver causes great or substantial bodily harm to a vulnerable road user.

Penalties may include: $5000 fine 90-day driver's license suspension Up to 100 hours of community service Traffic school



So, hopefully, KPD will be looking for that Jeep in my neighborhood and if you want to read more on the new law, you can do that here.

