Is Oregon Favorite Burgerville in Tri-Cities? Here’s What We Know

When I married my wife, I didn't know much about living in Oregon, but I soon learned a bunch thanks to my wife.

Is There Any Truth to the Tri-Cities Burgerville Rumors?

Her parents live in Salem, and so we make several trips to Oregon over the years. I soon discovered some cool Oregon eateries that are pretty good.

We've got a new Chick-fil-A in Kennewick, but it looks like a new Oregon favorite is coming to the Tri-Cities.

We don't have any details, but a posting on Indeed.com points to a new Burgerville location in the Tri-Cities - it would be the first of its kind in the Columbia Basin.

Where Could a Burgerville Location Open in Tri-Cities?

Our closest Burgerville is in The Dalles, Oregon, so perhaps you've had their food before and it's delicious. They offer up burgers and shakes and lots of other great items, including Yakima Valley fried asparagus.

Burgerville has 39 locations and is growing rapidly with new locations in Salem and Bend, so Kennewick wouldn't be too far out of the realm of possibilities, as the Indeed.com posting seems to be a hint of the future.

So, who's excited for Burgerville in the Tri-Cities? As soon as we get more details, we'll keep you updated, and if you are interested in working at Burgerville, click on this link from Indeed.com here.

