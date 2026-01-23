This Proposed Washington Tax Could Make Your Favorite Soda More Expensive

I'm one of those folks who drinks plenty of soda and pop. I'm sure I've single-handedly saved the Pepsico time and time again. If I were smart, I'd buy stock.

Washington Considers Tax on Soda and Pop

When I first started drinking soda, I think a 20-ounce Pepsi cost $1.25, but through the years, the prices have escalated to over $2.60 for the same product.

Washington Lawmakers Eye New Soda Tax — Here’s What It Could Mean

Now, lawmakers in Washington State are eyeing another new tax that could drive up the prices of pop and soda and frustrate lots of shoppers in the Evergreen State.

So here's what the new tax means to you if this passes. A new proposed tax of 10 cents per can and bottle is being batted around, much along the lines of the current tax in Oregon.

Yep, another added 10 cents to your carbonated drinks.

The proposed tax is called the Recycling Refunds Act. The proposal, often tied to Senate Bill 5502 and House Bill 1607, is designed to create a refund/deposit system for most beverage containers sold in Washington.

Under the plan, consumers would pay an extra 10 ¢ when buying eligible bottles or cans and could get that 10 ¢ back by returning the empty container for recycling.

I'll be the first to admit, I'm a lousy recycler, so I'm not going to be a fan of this new tax if it does happen. I'm all for recycling if it's easy to do, but from my own perspective, I feel it's just another tax that doesn't fix the overall problem.

What do you think? Chime in on your thoughts on this proposed new tax in the comments below.