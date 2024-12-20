Washington State Walmart’s and Target’s Will Enforce New Cash Policy in 2025

New 2025 Cash Policy Will Impact Washington Shoppers at Walmart and Target

If you use cash at Walmart and Target, be prepared for a new cash policy that the mega-retailers in Washington State will team up to implement in 2025.



"Mutilated" Money Can Have Cuts, Damaged Edges, Or Discoloration.

If you are one of those folks who crumbles up their dollar bills, you might not be able to use them in retail stores in Washington State.

The Bureau of Engraving, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence (ACD) Steering Committee are cracking down on "mutilated" money.

Wolterk Wolterk loading...

Get our free mobile app

For security reasons, your crumbled dollars might not be accepted in 2025. "Mutilated" money can have cuts, damaged edges, or discoloration.

In an article from AS USA, retailers that could possibly reject your money include Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Big Lots, and all of the major retailers in the state of Washington.

Target Posts Drop In Sales, First Since 2016 Getty Images loading...

The overall goal is to crack down on counterfeit bills. Here are a few signs to know if you have counterfeit money:

1. Feel the Texture

Genuine Money : U.S. currency is printed on a unique blend of cotton and linen, giving it a distinct texture. The ink is slightly raised, making it feel rough in places like the portrait.

: U.S. currency is printed on a unique blend of cotton and linen, giving it a distinct texture. The ink is slightly raised, making it feel rough in places like the portrait. Counterfeit Money: Often feels smoother or too rigid and lacks the raised ink texture.

2. Inspect the Watermark

Hold the bill up to the light to see a faint image, typically the portrait on the note, embedded within the paper.

Genuine watermarks are visible from both sides. If there's no watermark or it's mismatched, the bill is likely fake.

3. Look for the Security Thread

All U.S. bills of $5 and higher have a security thread embedded vertically. It’s visible when held up to light and glows under UV light in different colors depending on the denomination. $5: Blue $10: Orange $20: Green $50: Yellow $100: Pink



4. Examine the Color-Shifting Ink

On genuine bills of $10 and higher, the numeral in the lower right corner changes color (e.g., copper to green) when tilted. Counterfeit bills often lack this feature or poorly mimic it.

5. Check the Printing Quality

Edges and Text : Genuine bills have crisp, well-defined details. Counterfeit notes may have blurry edges or smudged ink.

: Genuine bills have crisp, well-defined details. Counterfeit notes may have blurry edges or smudged ink. Microprinting: Tiny text in places like the portrait or security thread should be clear and readable under magnification. Counterfeit bills often fail to replicate this detail.

So there are a few ways retailers can identify counterfeit bills and "crumbling" up your money might flag the store and you won't be able to use your cash - you can check out more details on the "mangled" money cash policy here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals