Discover the Spooky Secrets of Oregon's Enigmatic Ghost Forest

So a few years back, my wife and I did an amazing trip along the Oregon Coast and we discovered a very cool "ghost" forest along the way.



Ghostly Stumps Arise From The Ground In Oregon During Certain Times Of The Year

If you haven't seen these ghost stumps before, you might add a trip to these because they only pop up a few times a year along the Oregon Coast.

By Chrahp - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61567132 By Chrahp - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61567132 loading...

Check out The Neskowin Ghost Forest, located on the Oregon Coast near the small town of Neskowin.

What makes this a Ghost Forest?

The forest consists of the stumps and remnants of ancient Sitka spruce trees, estimated to be around 2,000 years old, which were submerged and preserved by mud and sand.

These stumps are usually hidden under the sand but become visible during certain times of the year, particularly during winter storms or low tide, when the sand is eroded by waves.

By Chrahp - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61567091 By Chrahp - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61567091 loading...

The origins of the ghost forest are linked to a massive earthquake and tsunami that likely occurred around 1700, part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone's seismic activity.

The Neskowin Ghost Forest is still a popular spot for photographers, geologists and roadtrippers like my wife and I. We thought our visit to Proposal Rock and seeing this "ghost" forest was a great highlight of our trip.

Its unique landscape and the eerie sense of ancient history preserved in the stumps is pretty amazing and might be worth checking out - before they are gone again - BOO!

