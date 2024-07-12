Nearly All Washington State AT&T Customers Affected By Data Breach

I normally ignore most data breaches because they usually don't involve me but AT&T is reporting a data breach that could affect all of their Washington State customers.



According to AT&T's website, they learned that AT&T customer data was illegally downloaded from their workspace on a third-party cloud platform.

The investigation found that the downloaded data included phone call and text message records of nearly all of AT&T's cellular customers from May 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022, as well as on January 2, 2023.

AT&T doesn't believe the data is publicly available.

So AT&T is offering up some tips to make sure that you are aware of the breach and what you can do to protect yourself:

As a general rule, they recommend that you remain cautious of any phone call or text request asking you for personal, account, or credit card details. If you suspect:

Suspicious text activity: Do not reply. Learn how to forward the text to AT&T so they can assist you. Forwarded messages are free and won’t count toward your text plan.

Do not reply. Learn how to forward the text to AT&T so they can assist you. Forwarded messages are free and won’t count toward your text plan. You are a target of fraud on your AT&T wireless number: Report it to their Fraud team. If you suspect fraud on another account, call the customer service number on your bill for help. Just a heads up if you are an AT&T customer in Washington State, keep yourself safe and if you need more details about the data breach, click here for more information.

