I rarely feel too nervous driving in snowy conditions if other drivers are being safe and lowering their speed to appropriate levels. But fog is another story!

Driving in wintery conditions and then adding fog to the equation can be very scary.

Driving in fog can be one of the most hazardous conditions on the road, often leading to reduced visibility, slower reaction times, and an increased risk of accidents.

Unfortunately, many drivers make mistakes that only heighten these dangers. It’s crucial to understand the risks and adopt proven methods to stay safe when foggy weather hits.

One of the most common mistakes is using high beams in foggy conditions. High beams reflect off the fog, causing a glare that can make it even harder to see.

Instead, use your low beams or fog lights to improve visibility. Another mistake is driving too fast. Even if the fog is light, it’s essential to reduce your speed and increase the distance between you and other vehicles.

Did you know that research shows most people actually speed up in fog?

'Due to an optical illusion created by reduced visibility, many drivers unknowingly accelerate because they misperceive their speed as slower than it actually is, leading to them driving faster than they should in foggy conditions.'

Fog can be unpredictable, and quick reactions are key to avoiding accidents.

Never rely solely on the car’s headlights to navigate through the fog; use road markers or lane lines as guides. It’s also crucial to stay calm and avoid making sudden lane changes or erratic movements.

If the fog is too dense, pull over to a safe spot, turn on your hazard lights, and wait for visibility to improve. (make sure you are a safe distance from the highway lane and completely off the road when you pull over.)

By keeping your headlights on low, driving cautiously, and always staying aware of your surroundings, you can navigate through fog with confidence. Remember: when in doubt, slow down and give yourself more time to react.

Remember that when you arrive at your destination to turn off your headlights if your vehicle doesn't do this automatically. The last thing you want is a dead battery when you return to the car.

Stay safe and drive smart in foggy weather!

5 Driving Tips for Washington Winter Freezing Fog