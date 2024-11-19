I love living close enough to the Washington coast to easily visit and take a nice walk along the ocean shores. I love to window shop the area businesses, get a hot latte, and walk along the water.

I've never experienced anything of this sort, and I certainly hope I never do

What is a King Tide?

This last weekend was the first of two King Tide events happening this year with a third expected in mid-January 2025.

King Tides are the highest seasonal tides of the year and these amazing natural phenomena along the Oregon and Washington coastlines are awe-inspiring to watch, but observers beware.

How high can King Tides rise?

Water levels during King Tides rise significantly and beaches that were once passable for beachgoers are submerged by the sea with powerful currents and sneaker waves, which can happen at any time, turning a leisurely day of storm watching into a nightmare.

Screenshot Fox 12 Oregon Facebook Screenshot Fox 12 Oregon Facebook loading...

Over the weekend a man captured video of a woman who was nearly carried out to sea by a sneaker wave.

The wave quickly took control of her and pushed her up against a cement bulkhead on Cannon Beach and then it began to suck her out to sea.

Thankfully, she was able to regain her footing. Keep scrolling and watch the terrifying video from Fox 12 Oregon’s Facebook book page.

Screenshot Fox 12 Oregon Facebook/Canva Screenshot Fox 12 Oregon Facebook/Canva loading...

Coastal visitors are advised to stay alert at all times and remain well back from the ocean break. Keep children close and dogs on leashes.

6 Magical Winter Experiences to See in the PNW Everyone wants to experience FUN during the holidays. Here are 6 of the best family-fun experiences worth the drive. They're affordable and everyone will have a blast. Pack the essentials to stay warm. Mittens, scarves, boots, and skates (if necessary) will do the trick. Make sure the car has an ice scraper, to be safe. Happy Holidays-enjoy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner