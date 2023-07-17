Natural Cover Fire Forces Richland Residents to Evacuate Homes for Safety

A natural Cover fire forced Richland residents to evacuate their homes on Monday.

Police asked people to avoid the area so fire crews could gain access. The Richland Fire Department, Benton County Fire District #1 and several agencies worked together to extinguish the fire mainly near the area of the Top of the World at the end of Glenwood and Brentwood, and the 200 block of Rockwood. As crews continue to mop up and put out hot spots, it's expected that smoke will be seen in the area for the next few hours.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect till 11 pm, Monday.

