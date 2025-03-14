Road Trip Worthy: Nation’s #1 Waterfront Hotel Is on WA State Border

We've found some gorgeous waterfront properties in Washington State, especially along the Pacific Ocean on the west side of the state, but the nation's #1 waterfront hotel might surprise you.



Unforgettable Getaway: Discover the Top Waterfront Hotel on WA's Border

My wife and I stayed at a nice ocean front hotel a few years back when we did a coastal vacation along the Oregon Coast. We've even stayed near Haystack Rock in Seaside, Oregon.

A new survey has the nation's #1 waterfront hotel in the unlikely of places and it's only a few hours from Tri-Cities, Washington.

I've always thought this place was nice, but now Coeur d'Alene Idaho is making the list with the nation's #1 waterfront hotel.

For years, I've seen postings from Justin Bieber, Henry Winkler and Julianne Hough and other celebrities enjoying this resort.

Newsweek has crowned The Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort as the nation's #1 waterfront hotel.

It's a gorgeous place that includes golfing, water sports, snowmobiling and bike rentals.

It sits right along Lake Coeur d'Alene making for the perfect road trip getaway.

Newsweek also had some honorable mentions for Oregon that include Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City, Oregon and The Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa in Astoria Oregon.

Washington State does make the official list with the # 8 ranking with the Inn at Langley in Langley, Washington.

Coeur d'Alene has long been a favorite getaway for Tri-Citians, but it's nice to see it rank #1 on the Nation's best waterfront hotels - you can check out the complete ranking here.

