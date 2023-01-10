There's a new nail spa in town, and this one comes with a twist.

The all new Nail Bar & Spa is open in Pasco on Broadmoor Boulevard. Owner Kim Huynh says the location has been open for about 5 weeks. Huynh operated New York Nails in Kennewick for several years before expanding to new, larger digs in Pasco.

And, coming soon, you'll be able to enjoy refreshments with your services.

According to the website:

THE NAIL BAR & SPA is the IDEAL destination for nail services in the center of PASCO WA 99301. We are dedicated to bring TOP line products mixed with EXPERT technique to the nail salon industry and an AFFORDABLE price.

The Nail Bar & Spa offers extra massage and healing therapy.

Massages are available in ten to thirty minute sessions. Along with manicures and pedicures, waxing services and a special kids menu are available.

If you've never had a pedicure, I highly recommend it.

It can be so relaxing. When your feet are happy, you're happy. The Nail Bar & Spa is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard Suite #102, between Numerica Credit Union and Firehouse Subs.

A visit to the Nail Bar & Spa can be a fun experience for the whole family. And, you can get a sub next door. Bonus!

