Crazy Photos Show Washed Out Highway 12 in Washington State

If you are traveling over the next few days, I'm sure you are aware of the many road closures throughout Washington State.

Major Washout on Highway 12: Photos Reveal Extent of WA Storm Damage

One highway that took a pounding from the floods is Highway 12, located just outside Naches.

credit: Naches Fire Department

The Naches Fire Department provided a morning update, and the photo they released is a stark warning for those driving in flooded areas.

Here's the official update from the Naches Fire Department's Facebook page:

Overnight, US Hwy 12 was washed out in the area of the closure at MP 191. The detour around on Bonlow Drive will be in place for the foreseeable future. This means that all traffic over US Hwy 12 will be on Bonlow Drive and through the school zone.

credit: Naches Fire Department

The town of Naches has closed the Greenway Pathway in the area and preemptively shut off power to the lighting out of an abundance of caution to preserve infrastructure.

Also, some are reporting that Google Maps is showing that the S. Naches Road bridge is closed. After talking with a representative from Yakima County Public Works, as of right now, we can confirm that S. Naches Road bridge is not closed. This may change later and with short notice.

What's even more shocking is the damage and aftermath of the destruction caused by the flooding of the Yakima River.

These photos tell a crazy story.