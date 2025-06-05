Now that's a sight you don't see very often - flying boats in Washington State!

Mysterious Flying Boats Spotted in Washington State – What’s the Deal?

Normally, I'd be chasing the supernatural on a sight like this, but there is a perfect logical reason why boats seemed to be "flying" in the air in the Puget Sound.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources has been airlifting abandoned boats with helicopters off an uninhabited island south of the Puget Sound over the last few days, according to an article from mynorthwest.com

Unveiling the Enigma: Mysterious Flying Boats Over Washington State

It might surprise you, but the Washington Department of Natural Resources has been doing the "flying" boat thing since 2002, recovering more than 1200 boats over the years.

Normally, the Department uses a private pilot, but this escapade was undertaken by Washington State Firefighters, thanks to a $1 million grant from the NOAA.

The Agency opts to airlift the boats because it's non-invasive and doesn't disturb the marine life and foliage surrounding the island. It might surprise you to learn that there are more than 300 boats still out there in the Puget Sound.

So, as much as I wish it were aliens lifting the boats out of the water and making for an unusual sight, it's the Washington Department of Natural Resources just doing their job and rescuing and disposing of old, broken boats high above the air in the Puget Sound.

