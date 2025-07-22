Have You Ever Heard of the Haunted Pop Machine in WA State?

Who wouldn't love a mysterious pop machine that was filled with mystery flavors, and you didn't know what was going to be dispensed next?

The Origin of the Mystery: A 1970s Coke Machine with a Secret

From Mountain Dew White to Black Cherry Fresca, a mysterious old-fashioned Coke Machine on Capitol Hill in Seattle would give you mystery flavors, and the funny thing is, no one ever knew who was filling up the old machine.

It truly was a mystery, and it still remains unsolved today in Washington State.

So what's the deal with this vending machine? Well, it was a Coca‑Cola–branded vending machine from the 1970s that sat outside Broadway Locksmith on E John St (Capitol Hill) from at least the late 1990s until mid‑2018

Initially, it had one special “MYSTERY” button (alongside branded drinks), but by the mid-2010s, all six buttons became mystery options, dispensing random sodas.

You could get discontinued or vintage flavors like Mountain Dew White, Raspberry Nestea, or even Bubblegum and Vanilla Coke

Mystery Buttons & Vintage Sodas: What Did It Dispense?

You never knew what you were going to get, and according to Wikipedia, no one knew who was refilling the machine.

It was quite the mystery, and to me, it seems like a whole lot of fun to figure out who was supplying the machine.

The bummer is the machine disappeared with a sign "going for a walk" and was never seen again. It had several "sightings" posted of it traveling to the Space Needle and other locations, but the machine never made it back to its original location.

I guess the machine is still "looking for itself," but I thought it was a pretty fascinating journey for an old "haunted" Coke machine.

