Heads Up WA Travelers: New Parking Rules at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

New Parking Rules at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls: Here's What You Need To Know

I've often been to Multnomah Falls, but it's been a while. I didn't realize that there were new parking rules since my last visit.



Unlocking the New: Essential Parking Updates at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

If you are traveling this summer, Washingtonians, be advised that these new parking rules could affect you and your travel plans.

Starting May 26th, timed parking permits will be required through September 1st, 2025.

Here are the details on the permits according to the recreation.gov website:

The Multnomah Falls Timed Use Permit provides access for one private vehicle and its occupants visiting the Multnomah Falls Lodge and area via Interstate 84, Exit 31.

The Multnomah Falls (I-84) Timed Use Permit is only valid when visiting Multnomah Falls via Exit 31. The permit check-in location is on the walkway between the parking lot and Multnomah Falls.

Reservations are required from 9 am to 6 pm daily from May 26 through September 1, 2025. You must enter the park during your one-hour increment listed on your ticket.

Important Notes:

Timed Use Permit reservations do not guarantee parking.

Please have a printed or digital copy of your Timed Use Permit available upon arriving at the check-in area.

The I-84 location is the only area where a permit is required in 2025; the Waterfall Corridor does not require a permit.

For more information, please visit: WaterfallCorridorPermit.org ReadySetGorge.com

To book a Multnomah Falls (I-84) Timed Use Permit, follow this link: Multnomah Falls (I-84)

Walk-up permits are not available. Reservations must be made via Recreation.gov.

The good news is that the Waterfall Corridor doesn't require a permit for parking, but if you are coming in to the I-84 Exit 34 entrance, you'll need the permit.

Exceptions

Tribal Members are not required to have a Timed Use Permit for Multnomah Falls.

Timed Use Permits are not required if you choose to ride the Sasquatch Shuttle, Gray Line Open-Air Waterfall Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley, or Columbia Gorge Express Transit.

As you travel to one of Oregon's most famous attractions, just be aware of these new parking rules and permits. I'd hate for you not to enjoy your visit with your family.

You can get more details on the permits here

