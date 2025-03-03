Tri-cities WA is a unique place. Not many know about the serene beauty of our desert plateau with substantial nearby mountains, wineries, and eclectic appeal.

Finally, someone has decided it would make the perfect backdrop for a movie!

The movie aired in 2019 at Fairchild Cinema according to NBC Local News

The movie is called "Turn it Up"

Turn It Up is the first full-length featured movie filmed entirely in the Tri-Cities.

The movie itself is 33 years in the making, based on "mostly true" events from the youth of the movie's producer, director, and writer Michael Charboneau, who is also a Tri-Cities native. The movie is a coming-of-age comedy about six guys from a small town chasing their dreams of rock stardom.

I'm really looking forward to seeing this movie. I'm a little late to the game since it was released in 2019.

Local musicians and actors were featured in the film

Can you believe it's 33 years in the making? That is quite incredible! I watched the trailer and it looks like a cute show. So where can we see it now?

Check out the YouTube link for more about the movie Turn it Up.

I spoke with filmmaker Michael Charboneau about the movie and he also mentioned another movie made in WA that he produced called The Promise. Find out more about both movies during an On Air Interview tomorrow morning in the 8 AM hour.

I think Tri-Cities is a perfect backdrop for movies. Hopefully, we will see more productions come from our local Tri-Cities area.

We have a lot of talented people here.

