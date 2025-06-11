I believe anything is possible, and Washington State is known for being the #1 or #2 place in the nation for UFO sightings. Roswell, Mexico, has nothing on us here in the Evergreen State.

Why UFO Hunters Flock to This Tiny Washington Town Every Year

One little town in Washington State has sparked the interest of UFO hunters, especially at the base of Mount Adams. You'd think Mt. Rainier was the #1 place to spot a UFO, but Mt. Adams is also a hot spot.

Toppenish is the town of murals, but they should add a mural with aliens as well. With the Yakama Nation oral history, the mountain has long been considered a spiritually active place, and what modern eyes call “UFOs” might be better understood as sacred phenomena.

There's a great website that follows UFO sightings near Yakima. It's a fascinating website.

Lights in the Sky: The Mysterious Activity Around Mount Adams

Hundreds of sightings have been recorded at the James Gilliland Ranch, which claims to have established Enlightened Contact with ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence (ECETI) near Trout Lake at the base of Mt. Adams.

You can stay at the ECETI ranch and enjoy some great stargazing, and I wouldn't be surprised if you don't catch a glimpse of a UFO while visiting.

So the next time you are traveling through Eastern Washington, you might put Toppenish on your list for the best place to spot a UFO.

