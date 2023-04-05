Fly the Coop at This Cute, Adorable Mother Goose Cabin in WA

How fun does this unforgettable Airbnb in Clinton?

You’ll love this place if you want to be welcomed by goats, geese, chickens AND freshly baked cookies!

The pet-friendly Mother Goose Cabin is just minutes from the Mukilteo ferry and the scenic ton of Langley. You'll enjoy the hobby farm with goats, chickens, and geese. And there are some babies to see.

According to the Airbnb listing, the Mother Goose Cabin is:

Situated on the west side of our little three acre organic hobby farm, the Mother Goose Cabin is a rustic building of reclaimed old-growth barn boards featuring a 10 x 12 open room with a ladder up to a sleeping loft large enough for 2 adults on good speaking terms.

You can book the cabin for $155 per night, here.

Some notes from the hosts:

Please let us know if you are bringing children or a dog so that we may wrangle up the birds into their enclosures before you arrive. Speaking of children, we have young ones. Though we have instructed our littlest hosts to not bother our new "friends", if unsolicited bear hugs or visits are offensive, this is probably not the right place for you.

The Mother Goose Cabin gets awesome reviews:

My partner and I recently had the pleasure of staying at Elisabeth's beautiful farm and it was the perfect getaway. The cabin was cozy and well-equipped with everything we needed for a comfortable stay. The property itself was picturesque with chickens, goats, and geese that added to the charm. We spent many happy hours by the fire pit roasting marshmallows and enjoying the peaceful surroundings. The hosts were friendly and hospitable and went above and beyond to make sure we had a great time. I would highly recommend this Airbnb to anyone looking for a unique and relaxing vacation.-Andrew You’ll love this place if you want to be welcomed by goats, geese, chickens AND freshly baked cookies! The vintage touches were beautiful especially the beautiful chandeliers. We definitely want to come back!-Madi

