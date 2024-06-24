Washington State's #1 Celebrity Pilgrimage Site Might Surprise You

Have you been to Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley? Super fans will travel to see the final resting place of their favorite celebrities.



What's The #1 Most Visited Gravesite In Washington State?

I've been to Graceland and it was quite the experience. It's amazing to see how your favorite celebrities lived and there are a few celebrities in Washington State that fans are enamored with.

Jimi Hendrix Getty Images loading...

My first thought for the #1 most visited gravesite in Washington State would be Jimi Hendrix. Still, I soon discovered that two other celebrities rank even higher as the most visited celebrity sites in the Evergreen state.

Tarotoo quizzed 3,000 Americans to determine the ultimate (deceased) celebrity landmarks to visit and three celebrities from WA made the list.

Bruce Lee Wax Figure Arrives In Sydney To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Actor's Death Getty Images loading...

I was surprised to discover that Jimi Hendrix only ranked #55, his Renton Washington gravesite at Greenwood Memorial Park memorial features a large granite dome with a statue of Hendrix’s guitar, surrounded by inscriptions of his lyrics.

Ranked at #17, The graves of Bruce Lee and his son Brandon Lee in Lake View Cemetery, Seattle. Bruce Lee revolutionized martial arts and cinema, leaving an indelible mark on both fields, while Brandon Lee was an accomplished actor known for his potential cut short.

Michel Linssen Prints - Getty Images Hulton Archive Getty Images loading...

Finally, the #1 most visited site in Washington State, ranked #3 on Taratoo's list, is

The Kurt Cobain Memorial in Aberdeen, Washington, honors the influential Nirvana frontman who helped shape the grunge music scene.

Graceland is the most-visited celebrity site in the nation but surprisingly Kurt Cobain's gravesite comes in at #3.

You can check out the rest of the list here.

