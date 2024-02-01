Coffee Snobs Defend Washington State’s Most Popular Coffee Choice
What Is The #1 Most Searched And Popular Type Of Coffee In Washington State?
If you know a coffee snob, you might be surprised to discover what Washington State's most popular variety of coffee is.
Some Of Washington State's Popular Coffee Choices Include Cold Brew
A new survey from Online Casino Betway did a national survey on what coffee lovers' preferences are in terms of their favorite type of coffee and Washington State coffee snobs have a preference...let's break it down for you.
The study delves deeper into regional nuances, uncovering distinct coffee inclinations across states:
The latte reigns supreme in 30 states, with California, New York, and Texas showcasing a penchant for its frothy goodness.
Meanwhile, cappuccino finds favor in 8 states, notably in the Northeastern realm of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. The Americano, with its bold simplicity, takes center stage in 5 states, including the arid landscapes of Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.
So how do Washingtonians prefer their coffee?
The overwhelming choice for Washington is Latte, but here are the actual statistics as provided by Online Casino Betway
- Latte is the favorite drink in Washington with 40,000 searches.
- Filter Coffee is second with 30,000 searches.
- Black Coffee finishes the top three with 25,000 searches.
My wife is a big coffee drinker and I think Latte is her favorite too. If you are a coffee lover or snob, I want to hear from you, how do you prefer your coffee? Let me know in the comments below.
20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals