Survey: Seattle’s Smarty-Pants are Top 10 in the US but Not #1

What Is The Most Educated City In The Nation And Why It's Not Seattle Washington?

You'd think with Microsoft and the Hanford Nuclear Site, we'd have a state of highly-educated people that would rank #1 in the nation for smart people.



canva canva loading...

How Does Seattle Washington Rank When It Comes To Education?

Out of 50 states, Washington certainly ranks high, even in the top 10 but an unexpected place takes the #1 most educated city in America --- don't worry, It's not New York or Los Angeles.

I was only told that the highest concentration of PhDs in the country is located at Hanford and that might be true but it still only makes us top 8 in the nation for educated people.

Get our free mobile app

Our friends at wallethub.com have compiled a new ranking and listing of the most-educated cities in America and Seattle with all of our brainiacs only ranking eighth on the list.

canva canva loading...

Surprisingly, Ann Arbor Michigan is ranked #1 in the nation for the most-educated city in America.

WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public school system.

It's a bummer that we didn't rank number one but even Portland didn't rank in the top 10 and on a side note, my old stomping grounds of Bakersfield California made the list ranked at 147.

I'm a huge fan of education so it was nice to see Washington State rank in the top 10 out of 50 states and you can read more on the survey here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you?