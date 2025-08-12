Why This WA State Hospital Is One of the Most Beautiful in America

It's great to see my birthplace receive some nationwide recognition. A hospital in Washington State has been named one of the most beautiful hospitals in America.

Clarkston, WA State Hospital Named One of America’s Most Beautiful

I've talked a lot about growing up in Clarkston, Washington, and I was born at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, which has now been named one of the most beautiful hospitals in Washington State.

TriState Health in Clarkston, Washington, has earned national recognition as a finalist in Soliant Health’s 2025 “Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest.

TriState Health was voted #13 in the nation. CONGRATS!

This WA State Hospital Could Be the Most Beautiful in the U.S.

This annual contest honors 20 outstanding hospitals across the U.S., chosen for their visual appeal combined with a healing atmosphere, compassionate staff, and design innovation

Public voting was open until July 25, allowing multiple votes per person. The contest’s grand prize includes a $5,000 donation to the winner’s hospital foundation, fostering further excellence in patient care and facility development.

I do know Tri-State Hospital looked a whole lot different when I was born there, but it's cool to see my birth hospital get some nationwide love. In a small community like Clarkston, it's great to have a gem like Tri-State right in the heart of town.

